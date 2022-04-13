Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.700-$-0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.11 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.180 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.25.

NYSE SMAR opened at $52.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $41.65 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.19.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $116,781.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $593,089.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,786 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

