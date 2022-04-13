Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 577.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY opened at $80.07 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.56 and a 200-day moving average of $70.69.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

