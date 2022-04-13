Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Trading Up 8.6%

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Rating) shares rose 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.28 and last traded at $17.28. Approximately 2,917 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 1,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goodman Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95.

Goodman Group engages in the development, owning, and management of industrial property and business space. It involves in the investment in directly and indirectly held industrial property, investment management, property services, and property development. The company was founded by Gregory Leith Goodman in 1989 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

