Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Decreased by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average is $49.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

