SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,089 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,089 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 595.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 56.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Shares of CMP opened at $64.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day moving average is $58.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is -9.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMP. CL King raised their price target on Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.