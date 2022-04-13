goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Shares Up 0.5%

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.32 and last traded at $98.58. Approximately 441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EHMEF shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upgraded goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.50.

Get goeasy alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.45.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.