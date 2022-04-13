Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Trading Up 0.2%

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 146.19 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 144.20 ($1.88). 1,993,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 3,863,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.90 ($1.88).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Airtel Africa from GBX 175 ($2.28) to GBX 195 ($2.54) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Airtel Africa in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 144.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of £5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74.

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

