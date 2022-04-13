Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.08 and last traded at $44.13. Approximately 88,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 112,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.45.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 344,136 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 215,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,008,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter.

