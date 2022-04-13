Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Brixton Metals Co. (CVE:BBB – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 19,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 128,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a market capitalization of C$46.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18.

Get Brixton Metals alerts:

About Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB)

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and cobalt deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Thorn gold-copper-silver project located in Northwest British Columbia; the Hog Heaven Silver-Gold-Copper Project located in Northwest Montana; Langis-Hudson Bay Silver-Cobalt Project located in Northeast Ontario; and Atlin Goldfields Project in Northwest British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixton Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixton Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.