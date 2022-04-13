Fermata Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fermata Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter.

IWR opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

