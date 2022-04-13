Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Shares Up 2.7%

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42. 909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63.

Get Woolworths alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0372 per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; Woolworths Financial Services; and Treasury.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.