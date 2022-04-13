Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Invests $56,000 in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,857 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $174,000.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

HIO opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $5.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.