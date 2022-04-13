Brokerages Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) PT at C$12.28

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.28.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEY shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$338,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,429 shares in the company, valued at C$1,849,397.25. Also, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.26, for a total transaction of C$66,625.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,500,102.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $195,500 and have sold 58,122 shares worth $596,074.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$14.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.55. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$4.93 and a 52 week high of C$14.37.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$284.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.0114388 earnings per share for the current year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

