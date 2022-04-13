iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Stock Price Down 1.6%

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $94.15 and last traded at $94.21. 15,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 6,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.77.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 455.3% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,311 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 519.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 116,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

