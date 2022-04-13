$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) will post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.72. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

XRAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth $149,306,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $117,842,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $986,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,283 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $400,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,179 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $48.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average of $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.86. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $69.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

