Brokerages Set Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Target Price at $16.44

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.44.
RSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
NYSE:RSI opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $21.83.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rush Street Interactive (Get Rating)
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
