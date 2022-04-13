Analysts Anticipate Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Will Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) to report $1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the lowest is $0.56. Citigroup reported earnings of $3.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $8.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $8.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.16.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 13.2% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 24,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 535,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,597,000 after buying an additional 17,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $49.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average is $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

