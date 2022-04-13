The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of TWN opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The Taiwan Fund has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.26.

Get The Taiwan Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWN. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Taiwan Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 5,902.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 114.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Taiwan Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 2,374.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Taiwan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Taiwan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.