PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Short Interest Up 657.5% in March

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a growth of 657.5% from the March 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 550,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PTALF stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. PetroTal has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40.

Get PetroTal alerts:

About PetroTal (Get Rating)

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field, which is located in the Maranon Basin of Northern Peru. The company was founded on December 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.