Short Interest in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Rises By 615.8%

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 615.8% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund alerts:

Shares of IDE opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.