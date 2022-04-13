Kin (KIN) Price Hits $0.0000

Kin (KIN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Kin has a market capitalization of $60.46 million and $1.04 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kin has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.07 or 0.00214613 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00193597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00044173 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00039728 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,027.48 or 0.07549171 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,204,746,105 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.