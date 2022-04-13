Fermata Advisors LLC Has $261,000 Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Fermata Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

AGZ stock opened at $111.17 on Wednesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.86 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.69 and its 200-day moving average is $116.10.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

