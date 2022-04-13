Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 5,080 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Fermata Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 231.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 99,089 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,944,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 100,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF stock opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $57.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.46.

