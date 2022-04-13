TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.84. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,440,000.00 and a beta of 0.95.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $372,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,428,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,610,000 after purchasing an additional 465,417 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,805,000 after purchasing an additional 180,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TechTarget by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,456,000 after buying an additional 148,591 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 399.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,993,000 after acquiring an additional 142,094 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 310,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 137,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

