Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 60,683 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 12.9% during the third quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 18,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $83.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.77 and a 200-day moving average of $98.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock worth $224,036,049 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Argus upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.35.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

