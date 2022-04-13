Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.39

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.39 and last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 136165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88.

Central Japan Railway ( OTCMKTS:CJPRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Central Japan Railway will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

