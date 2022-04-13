Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.39

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.39 and last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 136165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.
The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88.
About Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)
Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.
