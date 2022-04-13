10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXG. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.46 and a beta of 1.68.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $43,308.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $28,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,248 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

