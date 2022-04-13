Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Stock Position Decreased by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 0.05% of Park Aerospace worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 30,380 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Park Aerospace by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 163,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in Park Aerospace by 13.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 6.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

PKE opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.13 million, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.73. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Aerospace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

