WealthTrust Axiom LLC Reduces Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,296,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,540,000 after acquiring an additional 103,136 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $681,228,000 after acquiring an additional 276,606 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,726,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $633,499,000 after purchasing an additional 132,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,458,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $338,783,000 after purchasing an additional 45,069 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $232.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.89. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.54 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.13%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

