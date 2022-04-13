1,900 Shares in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Acquired by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 233.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 29.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $70.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.18. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $113.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.20 million. Diodes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $290,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $446,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,635 shares of company stock worth $3,404,565. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

