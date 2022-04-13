Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.150-$9.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.49 billion-$7.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.30 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.380-$1.430 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $376.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $278.00 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $435.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $86,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after buying an additional 17,758 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 37,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,744.1% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.