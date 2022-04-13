PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,553,000 after acquiring an additional 135,394 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 43.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,768,000 after buying an additional 61,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock opened at $173.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.24 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.31.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

