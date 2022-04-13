WealthTrust Axiom LLC Invests $253,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TER. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $1,077,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $263,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,506. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $108.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.26.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 7.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

