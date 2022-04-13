Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 1,056.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 865,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,818,000 after acquiring an additional 790,857 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 114.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,385,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,516,000 after purchasing an additional 740,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 46.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,333,000 after purchasing an additional 643,723 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 735,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after buying an additional 453,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,950,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,376,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $63.51.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 102.62%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

