ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s current price.

PUMP has been the subject of several other research reports. R. F. Lafferty upped their price target on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

PUMP stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 2.71.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ProPetro will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $473,218.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ProPetro by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,548,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,499,000 after buying an additional 1,394,973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth $10,269,000. Towle & Co. increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 37.9% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,610 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $5,743,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ProPetro by 13.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,478,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,389,000 after purchasing an additional 668,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

