Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Purchased by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 0.06% of Tupperware Brands worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 348,656 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TUP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $895.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.00. Tupperware Brands Co. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $29.20.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 102.22%. The firm had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $201,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

