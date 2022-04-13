WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 106 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 112.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,215,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,007 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $204,053,000 after acquiring an additional 456,513 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $44,520,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 991.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 310,965 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 282,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 383,895 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,931,000 after purchasing an additional 236,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $217,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,825 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,666 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AKAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $117.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $122.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

