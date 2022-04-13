BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Trading Down 1.2%

BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 184.80 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 186.60 ($2.43). 560,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,095,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188.80 ($2.46).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 176.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 186.49.

Get BB Healthcare Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 3.02 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BB Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.