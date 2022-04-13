NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.52 and last traded at C$3.57. 52,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 188,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of NextSource Materials in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$362.26 million and a PE ratio of -5.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.51.

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

