Renewi (LON:RWI) Trading 3.8% Higher

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 675 ($8.80) and last traded at GBX 675 ($8.80). Approximately 123,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 203,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 650 ($8.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.18, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 639.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 688.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £547.61 million and a PE ratio of 14.81.

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, MIneralz & Water, and Specialities segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.

