OHB (ETR:OHB) Shares Down 1.6%

OHB SE (ETR:OHB – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €33.95 ($36.90) and last traded at €34.15 ($37.12). Approximately 4,166 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.70 ($37.72).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.68 million and a PE ratio of 21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

OHB Company Profile (ETR:OHB)

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services. The company operates through two segments, Space Systems and Aerospace + Industrial Products.

