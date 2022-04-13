IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Trading 2% Higher

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Rating) shares traded up 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.51. 126,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 149,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$77.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.54.

Get IMPACT Silver alerts:

IMPACT Silver Company Profile (CVE:IPT)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company also owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.