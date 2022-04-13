IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Trading 2% Higher

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Rating) shares traded up 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.51. 126,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 149,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
The stock has a market cap of C$77.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.54.
IMPACT Silver Company Profile (CVE:IPT)
