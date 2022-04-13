Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Stock Price Up 23.2%

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 23.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 4,768,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 535% from the average daily volume of 750,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

MTNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $188.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.24.

Matinas BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTNB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,635 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 47.9% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,245,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 192,119 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 5,272.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 161,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 158,160 shares in the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

