Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Receives C$9.46 Average Target Price from Analysts

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UNGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHE.UN. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$7.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$811.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$6.01 and a twelve month high of C$8.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.58.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

