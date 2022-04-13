Innova (INN) Market Cap Achieves $51,089.07

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. Innova has a total market cap of $51,089.07 and $1.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Innova has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

