M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $9,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 138.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in M.D.C. by 2,027.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

MDC stock opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.42. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 7.75.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

