CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Wedbush

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Wedbush from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citic Securities initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

Shares of KMX opened at $93.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. CarMax has a 12 month low of $93.23 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.34 and its 200-day moving average is $122.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. CarMax’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CarMax by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,031,000 after buying an additional 314,474 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CarMax by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,910,000 after buying an additional 431,920 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 212.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,192,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

