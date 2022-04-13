FUZE Token Hits One Day Volume of $55,130.00 (FUZE)

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. During the last week, FUZE Token has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. FUZE Token has a total market capitalization of $25,348.32 and approximately $55,130.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUZE Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $33.58 or 0.00084421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FUZE Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00043877 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.09 or 0.07547047 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,720.18 or 0.99853758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00040887 BTC.

FUZE Token Coin Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 755 coins. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUZE Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUZE Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FUZEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.