CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Short Interest Up 555.6% in March

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 555.6% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of CAIAF opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.45.

CA Immo is a real estate company with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in seven countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The company covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

