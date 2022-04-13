Short Interest in China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Declines By 87.5%

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS CHCJY opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. China CITIC Bank has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $10.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20.

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

